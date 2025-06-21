This north GA waterfall is one of the country’s best camping sites

ATLANTA — An app known for helping campers find and book sites across the country has named its favorite spots, including one in north Georgia.

Hipcamp named the Dillard Waterfall in Rabun County as one of its 50 best places to camp nationwide.

They considered things like camper reviews, regional trends and culture.

“We are excited to unveil our first-ever list of our 50 favorite places to camp in America right now. With peak camping season upon us, this diverse list of incredible destinations caters to every type of camper,” Alyssa Ravasio, CEO and Founder of Hipcamp, said.

The waterfall is approximately 60 feet high and makes a drop down into the Chattooga River with a viewing area at the top of the falls.

