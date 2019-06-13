This local fire station treated a very unusual patient: A bear cub hit by a car

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Dawson County firefighters treated a very unusual patient earlier this week: A bear cub that had been hit by a car.
On June 12, someone brought the injured cub into Dawson County Fire Station 6. Firefighters wasted no time working to save the cub.
"Our personnel are highly trained and skilled professionals, but their patient was like no other," Dawson County Fire Chief Danny Thompson said in a news release.
Pictures show the cub snuggling with emergency workers and getting his vitals checked.
"I wish all my patients were this cute and cuddly," one firefighter said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam
- Talk about a trunk-load! $200K worth of pot seized on busy interstate
- Many breakfast cereals still contaminated by weed killer, environmental group says
Officials worked with wildlife management agencies to get the cub transferred to a specialized vet at the Chestatee Wildlife Preserve in Lumpkin County. He is now doing well and standing on his own.
Firefighters named the cub "Dawson."
"As the fire chief, I am extremely proud of these firefighters going the extra mile," Thompson said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}