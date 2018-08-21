0 This is likely the reason why the measles outbreak hasn't hit Georgia

Georgia is paying attention to what's happening in other states and around the world with measles.

Measles cases have been identified in 21 states and Washington, D.C. --- 107 in all. Georgia has not seen a case since 2016 but three cases have been reported in Florida and experts say that's close enough.

Sheila Lovett directs the immunization program for the state and says a 93.3 percent vaccine coverage rate is serving Georgians well.

"There is a level of protection that is there that is keeping the disease out of our communities. Measles cases hit a record high in Europe. 41,000 cases of infection and 37 deaths in the first half of 2018," she said. "Europe is very alarming because the cases are widespread. But you have to look at that coverage rate there as well compared to what we have here."

TRENDING STORIES:

Facts show the vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease. It's recommended children be vaccinated at 12 months and get a booster between 4 and 6 years old.

"We cannot make them vaccinate their children. What we can do is continue to educate, continue to provide the facts," she said.

Lovett says "worst case" measles can be a life or death situation, but a vaccine can help protect you from even the mildest complications.

"If you're going to travel is that you've been vaccinated and have received those two doses," she said.

What about the other 7 percent of people who are not vaccinated?

That's where we rely on what's called "herd immunity" since such a high percentage of people who should be vaccinated from this area, they rely on that stat to keep the disease out of the community..

© 2018 Cox Media Group.