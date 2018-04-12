  • This is a drill! Atlanta airport has full-scale disaster exercise

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - You may have seen huge black plumes of smoke coming from Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Thursday morning at rush hour.

    But don't worry. It wasn’t an actual plane crash, just a fake one. The fire was part of a larger training exercise.

    Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was there and said officials made it as real as possible.

    Per federal regulations, the airport has to do this every three years on a full-scale mass causality event. 

    There were more than 100 volunteers with special effects makeup on some of the victims, some playing dead and some just injured.

    “We can do tabletops and talk about what we’re going to do, but things you don’t experience is the little things that go wrong," Assistant Chief Scott Blackwell said.   

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    This is a drill! Atlanta airport has full-scale disaster exercise

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gunman in 6-hour standoff in Atlanta neighborhood has died, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prosecutor: McIver sold jewelry his wife was wearing when she died

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Extremely high' pollen count highest it's been in 3+ years

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen charged in shooting that killed 3-year-old on Easter