This is a drill! Atlanta airport has full-scale disaster exercise

ATLANTA - You may have seen huge black plumes of smoke coming from Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Thursday morning at rush hour.
But don't worry. It wasn’t an actual plane crash, just a fake one. The fire was part of a larger training exercise.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was there and said officials made it as real as possible.
Per federal regulations, the airport has to do this every three years on a full-scale mass causality event.
There were more than 100 volunteers with special effects makeup on some of the victims, some playing dead and some just injured.
“We can do tabletops and talk about what we’re going to do, but things you don’t experience is the little things that go wrong," Assistant Chief Scott Blackwell said.
#BigBird, an FAA mandated full-scale disaster exercise, will take place near #ATL today. Smoke/flames visible this am pic.twitter.com/tV6uDeWpna— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 12, 2018
#BigBird2018 After the Fire is extinguished, mock victims-staged thru the site- are evaluated and treated. #EmergencyExercise #ATL pic.twitter.com/T5tNX9qch2— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 12, 2018
