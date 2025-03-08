Third suspect arrested in shooting that killed 5-year-old girl, 19-year-old man in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy is the latest person to be arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man in Americus, Georgia.

On Friday, March 7, Farley Arthur Watts III, 17, was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by receiving stolen property in connection to 5-year-old Peyton Brielle Roberts’ death.

In addition to Roberts, another victim was shot and killed on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Jotavis Roshon Leverette, 19, was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting but later died from his injuries.

Watts was arrested on Hosanna Circle in Americus by the GBI, the Americus Police Department, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Watts is the third suspect arrested in connection with the deaths.

On Feb. 13, GBI agents arrested Ny’Tavion Smith, 20, and charged him with aggravated assault and felony murder.

On Feb. 10, the GBI arrested Ricky Martin, 19, of Americus, and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

