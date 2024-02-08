Thieves take over $1,000 worth of candles from Bath & Body Works

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is asking you to be on the lookout for suspects caught on camera stealing.

Police said on Jan. 22, the suspects pictured went into a Bath & Body Works store on Jonesboro Road in McDonough, Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspects put 42 candles in their tote bags before leaving the store.

Those candles totaled over $1,100.

Police said the suspects were last seen getting into a black, older model KIA Sedan and leaving the parking lot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective D. Green at 770-288-8394, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family of man gunned down in Northwest Atlanta is looking for answers

©2023 Cox Media Group