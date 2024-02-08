Thieves take over $1,000 worth of candles from Bath & Body Works

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is asking you to be on the lookout for suspects caught on camera stealing.
Police said on Jan. 22, the suspects pictured went into a Bath & Body Works store on Jonesboro Road in McDonough, Georgia.
The suspects put 42 candles in their tote bags before leaving the store.
Those candles totaled over $1,100.
Police said the suspects were last seen getting into a black, older model KIA Sedan and leaving the parking lot.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective D. Green at 770-288-8394, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
