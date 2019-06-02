Thieves steal expensive auto parts from local church vans

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Vandals targeted a local church, stealing parts from their buses.
The pastor shared images of the thieves with Channel 2 Action News in hopes someone will recognize the men.
It happened at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Jasper in Pickens County.
Surveillance video shows two men covering their faces as they walked from one church van to the other.
The pastor told Channel 2's Audrey Washington one of the vans was brand new and that the thieves got away with the expensive parts inside.
“They determined that it was an easy target for them because they’re high buses that can be crawled under of and they came with an electric saw. Catalytic converters is what they stole," said Pastor Ben Mock.
Why the pastor says he believes the thieves were around days before they struck, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
TRENDING STORIES
- 3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide near Cartersville, police say
- Virginia Beach shooting: 12 victims identified
- Man found dead in Georgia Piggly Wiggly freezer, police say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}