Thieves steal $30K in supplies, equipment from local middle school

ATHENS, Ga. - More than $30,000 in school supplies and equipment were stolen from a school in Athens over the summer break.
Athens-Clarke County police said items taken from W.R. Coile Middle School included 60 iPads, band instruments, art supplies and other items.
The stolen items were being stored in the gymnasium and a hallway while the school building underwent an expansion project.
Principal Marsha Thomas told The Athens Banner-Herald that half of the stolen iPads were brand new.
Also stolen were xylophones, bongos, a new sound system and megaphones, reams of construction paper, colored pencils, markers and paint supplies.
Thomas said the school's greenhouse also was looted, and thieves stole an auger, a tiller, a pressure washer, chicken feed and a Shop-Vac.
Classes at the school are due to resume Aug. 7.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
