Thieves caught on camera breaking into multiple cars in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Countless cars were broken into in just one night, according to authorities in DeKalb County.
“The perpetrators are casual as if they’re shopping at a mall. They walk up, have no fear, and have no fear of being caught,” a victim told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.
We've obtained footage of the thieves caught in the act.
How neighbors in the neighborhood are fighting back, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}