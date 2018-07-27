  • Thieves caught on camera breaking into multiple cars in DeKalb County

    By: Justin Wilfon

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Countless cars were broken into in just one night, according to authorities in DeKalb County.

    “The perpetrators are casual as if they’re shopping at a mall. They walk up, have no fear, and have no fear of being caught,” a victim told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.

    We've obtained footage of the thieves caught in the act. 

