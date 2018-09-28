0 Thieves break into local nonprofit, steal toiletries & toys meant for those in need

ATLANTA - Hundreds of families in need will not get basic items like toothbrushes and combs … thanks to thieves.

Agape Ramah nonprofit operator Veronica Johnson has focused on serving the most vulnerable in the Lakewood Heights community in Southeast Atlanta since 1990.

“I love helping other people,” Johnson told Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus.

She’s seen a lot of hardship, but this is a first.

Johnson was at the nonprofit on Lakewood Avenue on Aug. 16 to meet with homeless people when she discovered something.

“The bars were off the doors and the windows were broken. Glass was on the ground,” she said.

Johnson said thieves stole 250 shoe boxes full of toiletries that were collected all year for people in need. Plus, 150 toys were gone.

The thieves had shattered glass and ripped metal bars off the doors to get in.

Johnson said her first reaction was, “I felt really sorry for the children.”

She said some of the kids are in such dire financial need they don’t even have shoes for school.

Johnson said her group planned to gift as many as 1,500 toys in December to local kids, but “to give away Christmas toys, I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that as well.”

Now, Johnson’s questioning why the thieves would go through all this trouble when she would have given them anything they needed.

“I was just wondering why somebody would steal something that was free already,” Johnson said.

Agape Ramah was gearing up for a November health fair.

It was canceled because Johnson said they don’t have anything to give away.

She said it will take a while to re-collect all the items stolen.

