Thief steals car from a mother, leads police on high-speed chase

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man led police on 100 mph high-speed chase after he stole a mother's car in Coweta County, Channel 2 Action News has learned.
The chase ended when the driver weaved through traffic and lost control of the car, which rolled several times off an exit ramp.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is the only reporter on the scene of the crash on Interstate 85 near Flat Shoals Road.
Investigators told Regan that the mother was cleaning out her car when the thief stole it.
We're LIVE on the scene as investigators piece together what led to the chase, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
BREAKING: On the scene of rollover crash of stolen vehicle following high speed police chase. Suspect stole vehicle as mother was cleaning her car. Updates to come from I-85 in Coweta county. pic.twitter.com/XYFjueSjr6— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) November 8, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}