These former NFL stars with Georgia connections are Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

ATLANTA — Several former NFL stars with Georgia connections have made the semifinalist list for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Two former Atlanta Falcons, Dwight Freeney and Devin Hester are listed as finalists for 2024, according to a press release from the National Football League.

Although Freeney was more known for his time with the Indianapolis Colts and Hester was more known for his time with the Chicago Bears, both had brief stints playing for Atlanta.

Hester played for the Falcons in 2014 and 2015, while Freeney played with Atlanta in 2016.

Two other semifinalists, longtime Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Hines Ward and longtime Colts defensive end Robert Mathis are both from the metro Atlanta area.

Ward went to Forest Park High School and the University of Georgia, while Mathis went to McNair High School.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be announced on Feb. 8 and will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio in early August.

