These are the worst times to drive this 4th of July holiday week, Atlanta

ATLANTA - While there are rarely “good” times to be on Atlanta roads, holiday traffic is sure to create some extra congestion around town, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This Fourth of July, according to the American Automobile Association, nearly 49 million Americans have getaway plans.
The overall travel volume is expected to rise 4.1% over last year, with an additional 1.9 million more travelers hitting the road.
A huge chunk (41.4 million) of all travelers will be driving to their Independence Day destinations.
According to transportation analytics firm INRIX, commutes could be four times slower than normal during the holiday period, with Wednesday, July 3 afternoon being the worst day and time for road travel for most American cities.
In Atlanta, however, the absolute worst time to travel is Friday, July 5 between 5-7 p.m. According to INRIX, Atlanta commuters should expect to face delays as much as 2.5 times the normal commute.
Read the full AAA news release at newsroom.aaa.com.
This story was written by Fiza Pirani for the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
