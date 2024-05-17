Local

These are the most popular baby names for boys in Georgia

FILE PHOTO: (LPETTET/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — The Social Security Administration released its annual list of the most popular baby names for each state on Thursday.

For the boys, “Liam” reclaimed the No. 1 spot in Georgia for the first time since 2020. “Noah,” which finished second on the 2023 list, previously held the top billing. William, Elijah and James round out the top five.

Every year, the SSA releases a list tracking baby names given to boys and girls in every state, with names dating back to 1880.

The data is based on applications for Social Security cards and the list has been released every year since 1997.

Here’s the rest of the top 25 boy names for Georgia. You can see the full top 100 list here.

  1. Liam: 661
  2. Noah: 647
  3. William: 478
  4. James: 475
  5. Elijah: 438
  6. Oliver: 411
  7. John: 334
  8. Henry: 326
  9. Asher: 319
  10. Lucas: 301
  11. Samuel: 283
  12. Grayson: 281
  13. Mateo: 275
  14. Ezra: 264
  15. Jackson: 262
  16. Daniel: 260
  17. Benjamin: 259
  18. Levi: 258
  19. Mason: 254
  20. Hudson: 253 and Michael: 253 (tied)
  21. Josiah: 248
  22. Carter: 241
  23. David: 239
  24. Amir: 233
  25. Theodore: 232

