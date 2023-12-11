These are the best, worst times to drive for Christmas, New Year’s in Georgia

ATLANTA — The holiday season is here and millions of Georgians are expected to travel for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

AAA estimates that 3.6 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles during the travel period from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, 2024. That would be a 2.8% increase from last year’s travel.

AAA forecasts that most Georgians, around 3.3 million, will drive to their destinations while the rest will book flights for the holidays.

“AAA has seen steady year-over-year growth in travel demand, culminating with what is expected to be the busiest year-end holiday travel season on record in Georgia and the second-busiest nationwide,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA.

What will be the best times and worst times to travel in Georgia? AAA partnered with INRIX to determine that Saturday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 28, will be the most congested days on the road.

Best times to travel

December 23: Before 10 a.m.

December 26-30: Before 10 a.m.

Worst times to travel:

Dec. 23: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 26: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 27: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 and Dec. 29: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 30: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can expect minimal travel impacts on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to INRIX.

What area in Georgia is expected to see the most congestion? AAA and INRIX say to pack your patience if you are traveling on Interstate 20. The route from Augusta to Atlanta on I-20 westbound could see 23% more traffic compared to a typical drive.

