The warning signs of neglect before 3-year-old died of starvation

ATLANTA - A 3-year-old died of starvation, and Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran went through years of documents pointing to signs of neglect.
On Oct. 8, the child, identified as Reygan, was hospitalized for malnourishment. She only weighted 14 pounds and officials believe she was forced to live in a closet soiled with feces and urine.
Halloran asked a top leader at the Division of Family and Children Services about changes to protect other children.
“Did we go far enough? Maybe not. Could we do better? Yes, we can,” Keith Bostick said, deputy division chief at Georgia’s DFCS.
Hundreds of pages of documents in the case reveal DFCS had a case against Reygan's mother, Devin Moon, as early as 2016 when she was just a year old. Moon has been charged in her daughter's murder.
Halloran uncovers other accusations of neglect and why they did not cross the safety threshold, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Husband confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 young daughters, police say
- Local HS football team stages walkout protesting practice conditions
- Family of young father who was shot to death desperate for leads in the case
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}