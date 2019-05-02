The VA is stuck between state, federal laws on medical marijuana

ATLANTA - There is a new push for veterans to get access to medical marijuana for treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.
But recently, the Trump administration has come out against three different bills that would allow the Department of Veterans Affairs clinics to prescribe medical marijuana.
Many believe medical marijuana is much safer than opioids that VA doctors currently prescribe. They say cannabis oil treats pain, as well as seizures and depression.
And now that Georgia has a legal medical marijuana program, like dozens of other states, it’s nearly impossible for doctors at the VA to prescribe it and for vets to use it.
The VA is stuck between state and federal laws on marijuana.
