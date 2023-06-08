UPDATE: Man who was pulled from Georgia lake after falling out of boat has died

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was pulled from a lake this week after officials say he fell off a boat has died.

At noon on Wednesday, Troup County Sheriff officials said deputies received reports of a possible drowning at R. Shaefer Heard Park on West Point Lake.

When deputies and fire personnel arrived, they were told that a man was struggling around the boat ramp and dock after he fell off a boat into the water.

After witnesses heard the man calling for help, they called 911 and tried to keep his head above water until they could move him closer to the boat ramp.

Rangers from the Corp of Engineers arrived and began CPR along with Troup County Fire Department fire personnel until AMR arrived.

The victim, identified as a man from Ovilla, Texas, was taken to the hospital, where he was stable but in the intensive care unit.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday that the man died from his injuries.

Authorities have not provided any other details regarding the investigation.

