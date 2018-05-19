0 Texas high school shooting: A minute-by-minute look

SANTA FE, Texas - A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. It was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.

The suspected shooter, who was in custody on murder charges, also had explosive devices that were found in the school and nearby, said Gov. Greg Abbott, who called the assault "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools."

Investigators offered no immediate motive for the shooting. The governor said the assailant intended to kill himself but gave up and told police that he did not have the courage to take his own life.

HERE IS A MINUTE-BY-MINUTE LOOK AT HOW THE DAY UNFOLDED:

9:10 p.m.: The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee says he expects the Justice Department to pursue additional charges against the suspected gunman at a Texas high school.

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul told The Associated Press on Friday that federal prosecutors are looking into possible weapons of mass destruction charges against 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

7:20 p.m.: Family members say a substitute teacher whose passion was her children and grandchildren is among the victims of the shooting at a Texas high school.

Leia Olinde says authorities confirmed to her family that her aunt, Cynthia Tisdale, was killed in Friday morning's shooting at Santa Fe High School.

She says Tisdale, who was in her 60s, was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year.

Olinde says Tisdale was married to her husband for close to 40 years and had three children and eight grandchildren. She says she "never met a woman who loved her family so much."

Olinde's fiance, Eric Sanders, says "words don't explain her lust for life and the joy she got from helping people."

7:55 p.m.: Officials have canceled classes at schools in the Santa Fe Independent School District through at least Tuesday in the wake of a shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 dead, most of them students.

In a statement posted on the district website, officials indicated that no plan has been made for resuming classes.

6:53 p.m.: President Donald Trump has "activated" his gun safety commission and is expected to meet with members next week in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Texas.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the commission the president convened after the Parkland, Florida, shooting in February "has been activated today to start that conversation up again." She says she believes it will be meeting again in "first part of next week."

6:40 p.m.: FBI says they are utilizing several agencies to help process scene of Texas High School shooting.

6:11 p.m.: U.S. Senator John Cornyn says the 17-year-old student accused in a fatal shooting at a Texas high school used a semi-automatic pistol and a sawed-off shotgun to kill 10 people. The Republican from Texas says investigators are still determining whether the shotgun's shortened barrel is legal.

6:07 p.m.: Netflix has canceled the premiere of its second season of the teen drama "13 Reasons Why" because of a school shooting near Houston.

The streaming service announced the cancellation hours before the scheduled premiere and red carpet event, citing the Friday morning shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Despite the cancelled premiere, the entire Season 2 is available on Netflix.

6:05 p.m.: ATF Houston confirms they are at the scene of the deadly school shooting at Santa Fe High School:

.@ATFHou is on scene with @FBIHouston at the Santa Fe high school with K-9's, explosive specialists, and bomb techs & special agents #SantaFeHighSchool

5:57 p.m.: Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump "has been taking action to make our schools and our communities safe," hours after a mass shooting at a high school in Texas.

Pence on Friday called it a "heartbreaking day" after at least 10 people were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas.

5:05 p.m.: Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until May 22.

In memory of the lives lost and in honor of those affected by the tragic and senseless shooting at Sante Fe High School in Texas, flags will fly at half-staff until May 22 at sunset.

4:49 p.m.: Channel 2's Tom Jones learned a metro Atlanta family said their relatives were inside the Santa Fe school at the time of the shooting.

A local family was filled with stress and anxiety waiting to hear if their family members survived the deadly shooting in Sante Fe. They were relieved to find out they are okay.

4:17 p.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott is promising action to prevent another school shooting from happening again in Texas.

.@GovAbbott is promising action to prevent another school shooting from happening again in Texas.

4:08 p.m.: Pres. Trump orders flags flown at half-staff "as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence" in Santa Fe, Texas

JUST IN: Pres. Trump orders flags flown at half-staff "as a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence" in Santa Fe, Texas.

3:44 p.m.: The mugshot of the suspected shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been released. He is being held on Capital Murder charges with no bond.

MORE: 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis "held on Capital Murder with no bond" in Texas school shooting, county sheriff's office says.

3:11 p.m.: Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the suspect used a .38 revolver and shotgun in the shooting, and that the guns belonged to his father.

3:04 p.m.: Texas Governor Greg Abbott says 10 dead and 10 injured in the school shooting.

2:05 p.m.: Law enforcement official identifies person in custody in Texas school shooting as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

12:59 p.m.: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott orders flags at half-staff following deadly high school shooting.

NEW: TX Gov. Greg Abbott orders flags at half-staff following deadly high school shooting.



NEW: TX Gov. Greg Abbott orders flags at half-staff following deadly high school shooting.

"The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the survivors and the families of the victims and we will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

12:46 p.m.: Local hospital says they have 3 patients, one was shot in the arm and two who were shot in the leg.

Hospital official says they have 3 patients, one who was shot in the arm and 2 who were shot in the leg.

12:30 p.m.: Local police warn area resident to be aware of anything suspicious items after explosive devices were found at and around the school.

12:28 p.m.: Local police say fewer than 10 people were killed in the shooting. A school resource officer was injured in the shooting.

12:18 p.m.: Santa Fe School District: "Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe.”

11:50 a.m.: A student who survived the shooting tearfully recounts escaping deadly shooting at Texas high school. “I shouldn’t be going through this. It’s my school. This is my daily life.”

Student tearfully recounts escaping deadly shooting at Texas high school.



Student tearfully recounts escaping deadly shooting at Texas high school.

"I shouldn't be going through this. It's my school. This is my daily life."

11:49 a.m.: Gonzalez said in a news conference that there were 8-10 dead in the shooting.

JUST IN: Sheriff updates on latest on deadly Texas shooting: https://t.co/ja4ueWLNFB



-Between 8-10 fatalities.

-One ISD police officer injured.

-One suspect in custody.

-"Second possible person of interest" detained and being questioned.

-Search of school ongoing. pic.twitter.com/AaZgqBYZeR — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018

11:37 a.m.: Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that he is heading to the scene.

I'm on my way to Santa Fe High School. Will be briefed soon. Press conference at 1:00 to provide update.

11:15 a.m.: Vice President Mike Pence tweeted video of his response to the school shooting.

To the students, families, teachers of Santa Fe High School, all of those affected and the entire community: We are with you, you are in our prayers, and you're in the prayers of the American people.

11:06 a.m.: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that one person is in custody, second detained. An officer was injured.

One is in custody, a second one detained. An injured police officer is being treated, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

11:05 a.m.: President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump tweet out responses to the shooting.

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!

My heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today.

10:10 a.m.: The Santa Fe public school system posted on Facebook that there were confirmed injuries in the "active shooter" situation.

9:18 a.m. ABC News reports of the active shooter at the Santa Fe, Texas high school.

DEVELOPING: School district on lockdown in Sante Fe, Texas due to incident at high school involving active shooter.

