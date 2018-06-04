0 Tex McIver's law license suspended pending his murder conviction appeal

ATLANTA - The state Supreme Court has suspended the law license for Tex McIver, the former Buckhead attorney who was found guilty of murdering his wife, Diane.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Tex McIver Trial]

McIver filed a motion requesting a new trial and intends to appeal his conviction to the state Supreme Court if that motion is denied.

RELATED STORIES:

McIver asked the court for the suspension.

“Because we agree that such a suspension is appropriate, we accept McIver’s petition,” today’s opinion in this disciplinary matter says. “Accordingly, McIver hereby is suspended from the practice of law in this State until further order of this Court.”

[READ: 5 things to know about Diane McIver]

At McIver's sentencing, the judge noted McIver's lack of apology for the killing.

"I'll tell you what's most telling. You had as much time as you wanted to share with me what you thought was important for me to hear and I guess your audience to hear. We heard about race horses in Australia and Chick-fil-A and telepathy, a brief psychoanalysis of the male ego and boasts. I didn't ever hear you say you're sorry for what you did. To me, that silence speaks volumes," Judge Robert McBurney said.

BREAKING: #GA Supreme Court suspends the law license of #TexMcIver pending his murder conviction appeal. pic.twitter.com/FNbPxULe0y — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) June 4, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.