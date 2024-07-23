Terrell Davis United flight: Video shows moment FBI agents removed Hall of Famer from plane

LOS ANGELES — Attorneys for Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis released new video on Tuesday that shows the moment their client was taken off a United Airlines flight.

In the video, you can see Federal Bureau of Investigation agents handcuff Davis on the United flight from Denver to Los Angeles.

Davis, a former University of Georgia running back and Broncos Super Bowl MVP, said everything started when his son wanted a cup of ice.

During the beverage service, Davis said he tapped a flight attendant’s arm to ask for the ice when the flight attendant suddenly yelled.

“I just tapped him on the shoulder,” Davis said. “He swings his arm back and said, ‘Don’t hit me!’”

Davis said the flight attendant went to the front of the plane and they didn’t speak for the rest of the flight. When they landed, that’s when FBI agents boarded the plane.

“I thought it was a joke, because what else could it be?” Davis’ wife Tamiko told Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.

“I’m looking at looking at my sons who are sitting right next to him, watching their dad being handcuffed,” she added. “And what could we do? And I’m asking them, ‘What is going on? Like why are you doing this?’”

In the days since he was removed from the flight, Davis said he has felt “demoralized,” “embarrassed” and “humiliated.”

“I felt like my dignity was stripped from me right in front of my children and my family,” Davis told GMA. “I want United to be held accountable.”

United Airlines previously released a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

“This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis’s team to apologize. We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter.”

