Tensions rise in courtroom as teen accused of killing 3-year-old faced judge

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager accused of shooting and killing a 3-year-old boy faced a judge Thursday.
Tensions were high as both families packed the courtroom even prompting the judge to give a warning about outbursts.
"If you do, you'll be gone," the judge said in court.
T'Rhigi Diggs, 3, was shot and killed on Easter night while sitting in a car outside a gas station at Eastland and Bouldercrest roads in DeKalb County.
Authorities arrested 15-year-old Christopher Cullins in the shooting in April. Officers said Cullins was retaliating against someone who shot paintballs at him and his family. He missed and hit Diggs by mistake.
Cullins appeared in court where he pleaded not guilty before his attorney asked for bond.
