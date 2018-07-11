  • Tenants preparing to take action at local townhouse community after plumbing issue

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Tenants at a southwest Atlanta townhouse community told Channel 2 Action News they are preparing to take legal action against property owners after a plumbing issue left them without any running water.

    "The problem is that I cannot live inside of my home at the moment. It's inhabitable," one resident said.

    The owner explains why the problem has not been fixed, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories