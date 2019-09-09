0 Heat advisory, air quality alert issued for Monday afternoon

Many of us are off to a nice start Monday morning, but that will change this afternoon.

Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we are heading for a very hot afternoon with temps climbing near 100 degrees in some areas.

Average temperatures for this time of year are usually around the mid-80s.

We're tracking how long these above-average temps will stick around.

A heat advisory will go into effect this afternoon for middle Georgia and it could feel like 105 degrees in those counties.

HEAT ADVISORY TODAY: For everyone near and south of I-20, there's a heat advisory starting early this afternoon. The combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel like up to 105 degrees later today.



Lots of breaks, lots of water today! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/SdXatQaKdo — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 9, 2019

An air quality alert has also been issued for metro Atlanta, so anyone with have sensitive lungs should limit time outside.

Gooood morning! Temperatures are well into the 70s now in town -- with 60s to around 70 away from the #ATL.



We're headed back into the 90s today!



We've got a really hot week ahead -- going through it 4:30-7am on @wsbtv! — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 9, 2019

Best chance of a shower or two today is on the south side -- I see better chances of rain into the metro & north by tomorrow.



Going through that live now on @wsbtv! pic.twitter.com/iHpRJan8dl — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 9, 2019

Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday afternoon and evening, when we tend to see ozone concentrations increase. If you have sensitive lungs, limit time outside. @BMonahanWSB is updating this risk, the extreme temps and your rainfall forecast from 4:30-7AM pic.twitter.com/MdczDq6BDT — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 9, 2019

