  • Heat advisory, air quality alert issued for Monday afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    

    Many of us are off to a nice start Monday morning, but that will change this afternoon.

    Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we are heading for a very hot afternoon with temps climbing near 100 degrees in some areas.

    Average temperatures for this time of year are usually around the mid-80s. 

    We're tracking how long these above-average temps will stick around 

    A heat advisory will go into effect this afternoon for middle Georgia and it could feel like 105 degrees in those counties.  

    An air quality alert has also been issued for metro Atlanta, so anyone with have sensitive lungs should limit time outside.

