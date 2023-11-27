Temperatures to plunge into 20s for parts of north Georgia tonight

ATLANTA — Bundle up! It’s going to be a cold night in north Georgia.
Temperatures will plunge into the 20s and 30s overnight Monday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said it will remain dry and chilly on Tuesday with highs near 50.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Frigid temperatures overnight
- Cool and dry through Wednesday
- Rain moves back in at the end of the week
