Temperatures to plunge into 20s for parts of north Georgia tonight

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Bundle up! It’s going to be a cold night in north Georgia.

Temperatures will plunge into the 20s and 30s overnight Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said it will remain dry and chilly on Tuesday with highs near 50.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Frigid temperatures overnight
  • Cool and dry through Wednesday
  • Rain moves back in at the end of the week

