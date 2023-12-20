Teens steal car from used car dealership in overnight heist, Ga. deputies say

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are behind bars after Georgia deputies said they stole a car from a used car dealership overnight.

Early Saturday at around 1 a.m. a Crisp deputy driving around Cordele saw a black car speeding and attempted to perform a traffic stop. Instead, the car continued to speed and drive recklessly, deputies said.

Eventually, two teens hopped out of the car while it was still in drive and ran away from deputies. The car then rolled and struck another parked car.

Deputies were later able to arrest the unidentified teens and they were then taken to a youth detention facility.

The 14-year-old was charged with:

Fleeing or attempting to elude

Theft by taking

Two Counts Entering Auto

Driving on the wrong side of the roadway

Obstruction

Six counts of failure to obey a stop sign

Aggressive driving

The 15-year-old was charged with:

Theft by taking

Two counts of entering auto

Obstruction

