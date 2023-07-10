Teen’s family honors legacy with scholarships after he dies trying to save children from drowning

ATLANTA — The family of a teen who drowned while trying to save others, carried on his legacy by awarding several scholarships in his honor.

It’s been just three months since Crystal and Shivy Brooks faced every parent’s worst nightmare.

“Somedays are better than others. Some days are harder but God is holding us,” said Crystal Brooks.

In April, 16-year-old Bryce Brooks was on spring break with family when he jumped in the water to help save four kids struggling in a rip current during spring break in Florida.

Three of those children survived, but Bryce and a family friend Coach Chuck Johnson who also jumped in to help didn’t survive. Now, Bryce’s parents are using their grief as fuel to help others through a foundation in Bryce’s name by giving out six scholarships.

“We are using Bryce’s legacy to continue to save lives and to make an impact on other young people who are looking to endeavor to do great things and who are acting as heroes,” said Shivy Brooks.

The scholarships will go towards college expenses. One of the recipients was the son of Coach Johnson who lost his life the same day as Bryce.

“Everything I do is always in the mind of them. They’ll always be with me, they’ll always be with us,” said Branden Johnson.

For Bryce’s family, they’re helping others even while living with their grief.

“We still have the opportunity to do so much good work through Bryce’s foundation and that takes a bit of sting out of it,” said Crystal.

Bryce’s Foundation has a mission of providing free swim lessons for adults and children. You can donate, here.

