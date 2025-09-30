Teen with learner’s permit ‘wanted to see how fast his car could go’ on I-285

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department arrested a 15-year-old on a reckless driving charge on Monday.

Officers clocked a teen going 111 mph on Interstate 285. When police pulled him over, they learned the 15-year-old only had his learner’s permit. No one else was inside the car.

Police said the teen told them he “wanted to see how fast his car could go” on an open road. Officers called his parents to pick him up at the DeKalb County Juvenile Court.

His mother told investigators that she knew her son didn’t have a driver’s license, but let him drive anyways. Police issued her a citation.

The Dunwoody Police Department reminds parents to talk to their children about the dangers of reckless driving.

