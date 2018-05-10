Teen shot to death, another injured while sitting in car, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen girl was shot to death Thursday morning.
The incident happened at the corner of Leaf Ct and Leaf St a little after 5:00 a.m.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered a female victim lying in front of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the back and a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the right calf.
Officials said both victims were sitting in a gray Jeep Wrangler at the time of the shooting. Deputies said one of the victims ran to the residence to seek assistance.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 11-year-old killed, 5 other children injured in crash on I-75
- Mom hears 15-year-old daughter's murder through phone call
- Alligator spotted in pond where crews searching for missing boy
The female victim was later identified as 18-year-old Shonddricka Jnay Adams. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.
The 16-year-old male victim was transported to the Navicent Health Medical Center in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is known at this time.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}