Teen shot to death, another injured while sitting in car, deputies say

    BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen girl was shot to death Thursday morning. 

    The incident happened at the corner of Leaf Ct and Leaf St a little after 5:00 a.m.

    When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered a female victim lying in front of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the back and a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the right calf. 

      Officials said both victims were sitting in a gray Jeep Wrangler at the time of the shooting. Deputies said one of the victims ran to the residence to seek assistance.  

    The female victim was later identified as 18-year-old Shonddricka Jnay Adams. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities. 

    The 16-year-old male victim was transported to the Navicent Health Medical Center in non-critical condition.                

    No suspect information is known at this time. 

    If you have any information, you are urged to contact Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

