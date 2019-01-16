Teen shot in SE Atlanta 'not alert but breathing'

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot in southeast Atlanta.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Springside Drive southeast.
APD officials said the woman is not alert but breathing. Police are working to find out what led up to the shooting.
No suspects are in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
We're sending News Chopper 2 to the scene and will have LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at 5 and 6 pm.
