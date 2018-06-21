Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 19-year-old inside a Cobb County home.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near Hall Drive and Floyd Drive in Smyrna.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to the mother of the victim who told her someone sprayed bullets through the front of her home, hitting her son in the leg.
Police are searching for the shooter.
"There was blood everywhere."
Someone SHOT UP a Cobb County home, striking a teen.
