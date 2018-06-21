  • Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Cobb County

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 19-year-old inside a Cobb County home.

    The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near Hall Drive and Floyd Drive in Smyrna. 

    Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to the mother of the victim who told her someone sprayed bullets through the front of her home, hitting her son in the leg. 

    The mother of the teen victim describes the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    Police are searching for the shooter.

