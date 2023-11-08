Teen shot in the head behind DeKalb County building, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old critically injured.

Police said on Tuesday night, officers were called out to the 2900 block of Cedar Creek Parkway about a person shot.

They got to the scene and found a 19-year-old young man who had been shot behind a building.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating.

