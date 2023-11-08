Teen shot in the head behind DeKalb County building, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old critically injured.
Police said on Tuesday night, officers were called out to the 2900 block of Cedar Creek Parkway about a person shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They got to the scene and found a 19-year-old young man who had been shot behind a building.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New Chick-fil-A with “unusual design” to open near Ponce City Market
- VIDEO: Mom told her kids are too loud at Duluth Walmart goes on the attack, ends up arrested
- Gwinnett teacher arrested, accused of beating 2-year-old to death
Police are still investigating.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group