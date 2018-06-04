Teen, mother attacked and pepper sprayed near a Publix, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County teenager is bruised and swollen after an attack.
Sirenya Truong, 18, told Channel 2's Matt Johnson a man punched her in the face and pepper sprayed her mother when they caught him breaking into their car.
"I went to go help and this is what happened," she said pointing to the bruises on her face.
Truong is starting her first summer as a high school graduate with a black eye and a broken nose.
Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News a thief attacked her and her mom after he broke into their car.
