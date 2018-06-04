  • Teen, mother attacked and pepper sprayed near a Publix, police say

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County teenager is bruised and swollen after an attack.

    Sirenya Truong, 18, told Channel 2's Matt Johnson a man punched her in the face and pepper sprayed her mother when they caught him breaking into their car.

    "I went to go help and this is what happened," she said pointing to the bruises on her face.

    Truong is starting her first summer as a high school graduate with a black eye and a broken nose.

    Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News a thief attacked her and her mom after he broke into their car.

    How police were able to track the suspect down, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the NBA Finals. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen, mother attacked and pepper sprayed near a Publix, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police chief fires officer after video shows him hitting suspect with patrol car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homeowners on edge after sink hole opens in Grant Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Braves fall to Nationals in 14-inning matinee

  • Headline Goes Here

    What you need to know about swimming in Lake Lanier and other open waters