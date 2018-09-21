Teen injured in crash that kills father months after losing mother

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Doctors are trying to help a Walton County teenager walk again after a horrible car crash.
Kevin Buice, 19, is in the hospital with broken bones. He was in a car with his father when a driver suspected of being drunk crashed into them head-on on Highway 11 Saturday night. His father died at the scene.
Buice's family is now dealing with back-to-back tragedies. The teen's sister told Channel 2 Action News their mother passed away a few months ago.
"He's in a lot of pain, trying to recover and handle what happened," Buice's sister, Larissa Bassett, said.
Family members have kept watch over their loved one at Athen's Regional Hospital.
