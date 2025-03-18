Teen attacked with screwdriver, woman arrested in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she attacked a 13-year-old with a screwdriver during a fight in LaGrange.
Officers with LaGrange police responded to 205 Banks Street to a report of a fight at approximately 9:21 p.m.
When they arrived, they separated two people who were fighting.
During their investigation, police said Toshia Wimberly, 43, instigated a second fight when she grabbed a screwdriver and began stabbing at a 13-year-old girl.
The second fight happened in front of police officers at the scene, who quickly intervened and arrested Wimberly.
The 13-year-old girl suffered a minor scratch to her leg.
Wimberly was charged with aggravated assault.
