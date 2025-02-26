Teacher accused of touching students sexually, principal charged with covering it up

IRMO, SC — A South Carolina teacher and principal were arrested following a child sexual abuse investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, the Irmo Police Department in South Carolina announced the arrests of Sulaymaan Benoit, 32, and Tina Shaw, 41.

The arrest stems from a child abuse investigation.

Police said Benoit, an after-school director and substitute teacher for the Green Charter School of the Midlands, is accused of fondling three students, from 7 to 12 years old.

Shaw, the principal, is accused of failing to report child abuse in connection to the case against Benoit.

TRENDING STORIES:

Benoit is charged with eight counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

Shaw is charged with failure to report child abuse and two counts of assault and battery in the second degree in connection with improper searches conducted on two students.

“Schools are the place our children should be safe and protected, not preyed upon,” Chief Robert Dale said. “You have not one but two employees who made this school unsafe and did not protect their students.”

While Benoit has been with the school for two years, police believe there are more victims.

Investigators ask any current or former students and employees who may have been victims or have more information to call the Investigations Division at 803-781-8088.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group