DUNWOODY, Ga. - The City of Dunwoody is revealing its state-of-the-art traffic control operation.
The City of Dunwoody’s new Traffic Control Center at Dunwoody City Hall is fully operational and connected to all 60 traffic signals within the city limits.
“Now we’re able to communicate with and adjust remotely all the signals in the city,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “Before this project, we could communicate with only 20 of our 60 signals.”
We’ll show you how it works to keep you safe, Friday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
