Synagogue deemed “safe” after police shut down portion of Conyers highway due to bomb threat

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Part of a Conyers highway is shut down as police investigate a bomb threat.

Thursday night, Conyers Police tweeted that they are at a location on Old McDonough Highway investigating the threat.

The location was a synagogue called The Way of Yah.

They currently have Old McDonough Highway from behind Conyers Crossing to Iris Drive, shut down.

Police said the location has been cleared and deemed “safe.”

There is no word on when the high will reopen.

Police have not commented on what led up to the threat.

