SWAT situation underway in DeKalb County; neighbors not allowed back in homes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed a SWAT situation is underway in DeKalb County.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is on the scene at the Water's Edge subdivision in Stone Mountain.
Neighbors who live off Wood Hollow Way told Klaus they were given instructions to not re-enter their homes right now.
BREAKING: DeKalb Co. Police in Water’s Edge subdivision in Stone Mountain for SWAT situation. Neighbors who live off Wood Hollow Way aren’t allowed back in their homes right now. pic.twitter.com/udv5gm39IC— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) November 17, 2018
Huge police presence in Water’s Edge neighborhood for “SWAT situation.” Resident told me this is unusual for this very quiet neighborhood. An ambulance is here on standby. pic.twitter.com/a7wl0FHOW6— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) November 17, 2018
We're digging for more information and will have the latest developments for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
