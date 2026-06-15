Suspects sought in shooting that hurt 12-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released images of suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that hurt a boy.

Police said the suspects were involved in an aggravated assault. A 12-year-old boy was found shot near Rosa Burney Park at 477 Windsor St. SW in Atlanta on Friday.

APD said it appears he was the unintended target of gunfire in the vicinity, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSGA.

You don’t have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group