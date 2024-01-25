Suspects arrested after Ga. deputies find dead dog, snake and other animals malnourished at home

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies arrested a man and a woman after deputies found a dead dog, snake and other malnourished animals at their Monroe County home.

On Sunday, Monroe County deputies arrived at a home on Bar None Road and found a dead dog, a dead snake, several malnourished dogs and a cat.

Deputies said there were horrible conditions, unlivable conditions at the home, which included feces, urine, and covering the floor. One of the dogs found was so malnourished that it appeared as if it hadn’t eaten in weeks, deputies said.

Deputies said the dead snake had appeared to have been eaten by one of the dogs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both 31-year-old Robert Wood and 36-year-old Sabrina Parks were arrested on Wednesday.

Wood faces three charges of cruelty to animals and Parks faces five charges of cruelty to animals.

Both are being held in Monroe County Jail without any bond set.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Aunt helps deliver niece’s baby when she unexpectedly went into labor at home

©2023 Cox Media Group