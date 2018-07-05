0 Suspected gang members linked to 40 car break-ins and thefts, police say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Newly released video shows suspected DeKalb County gang members rifling through cars in Carroll County early Monday morning.

Police in Temple said the armed crew of thieves in a red car are linked to up to 40 cases in the city over the past two weeks.

"They went through and burglarized several different cars in the neighborhood, so I better keep my stuff locked up," Randy Bowens said.

Bowens lives off Highway 78 and thieves stole his neighbor's Dodge Journey SUV from their driveway Monday.

"I wish she could find her car, you know, because it was a brand new car," Bowens said.

Temple police spotted it, but only in another video from Monday that shows the same crew using that car to break into more cars two miles away.

"I've never heard of anything like that happening out here at all," Madison Moyer said.

Thieves targeted Moyer and her family's van two weeks ago off Rainey Road leaving them feeling violated.

Moyer shared a neighbor's surveillance pictures from the night thieves targeted her neighborhood and stole her jewelry and debit cards.

"They tried to use them at Chick-fil-A and a food mart in DeKalb County," Moyer said.

Temple police compared videos with other agencies and suspect the thieves are affiliated with a DeKalb County gang.

Neighbors are taking precautions because police consider the suspects armed and dangerous.

Police said they have some leads and are working to ID the criminals.

