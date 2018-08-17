Suspected drunk driver puts children's lives in danger trying to escape police, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police arrested a suspected drunk driver accused of trying to escape from police in a Smyrna neighborhood with two small children in his back seat.
Police said they tried to pull over 27-year-old Alhagi Jagne Wednesday afternoon on South Cobb Drive for not having a license plate.
Officers said he refused to stop and took off through a Smyrna neighborhood on Kenwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Jagne is accused of ramming a police car into a tree right before other officers took him into custody, police said.
Police said that when they inspected his car, they found a 5-year-old child and another child in the back seat without safety seats. An arrest warrant also states that officers found an open liquor bottle in the car.
"It's a shame he put his life, his kids' life, in danger and other people," said Tory Konetchy, who heard the crash in his neighborhood.
Atlanta police secured warrants against Jagne in February on domestic violence charges. Jagne remains in the Cobb County Jail without bond while facing 15 charges including child cruelty.
Police said they recovered the children from the scene without major injuries. No officers were hurt.
