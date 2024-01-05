Suspected arrested in connection to 2023 shooting death of woman in downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has arrested a man accused of killing a woman in downtown Atlanta in 2023.

Thursday night, APD said Antonio Roker was arrested on Dec. 14, 2023.

Roker was extradited from Davidson County Jail in Nashville to Fulton County Jail.

On Nov. 13, 2023, officers were called out to 265 Peachtree Street Northeast about a person shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police still have not released her identity.

Police said Roker is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting.

