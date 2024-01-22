Suspect who stole car shoots at Ga. deputies after attempted traffic stop, officials say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Monday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., deputies said they tried to initiate a traffic stop on West Granada Terrace after a stolen car was discovered by a Flock surveillance camera.

During the stop, one of the suspects in the car shot at deputies, and they returned, hitting him.

The suspect was treated for his wound on scene and then taken to a hospital. The suspect is considered stable.

The suspect who was shot has not been identified.

The GBI was called in to investigate by Bibb deputies.

Deputies said they will update this incident at a later time.

