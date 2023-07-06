Suspect wanted in multiple counties in custody after standoff with Barrow County deputies

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a standoff with deputies Wednesday afternoon.

BCSO said Daniel Stanley Green was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies were called out to a Bethlehem home on Angie Way about a person wanted. When they arrived, Green had barricaded himself inside the home.

He was taken into custody after hiding from deputies.

BCSO said he was already wanted in Walton County for Aggravated Assault and Battery FV, and wanted for two Felonies and four Misdemeanors in Gwinnett County.

TRENDING STORIES:

Green will now have charges in Barrow County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teen driver was high when he caused crash that killed Gwinnett father of 6, police say

©2022 Cox Media Group