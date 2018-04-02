Suspect wanted in stepfather killing was recently arrested for assault

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a man they said shot and killed his stepfather during an Easter family gathering.
Channel 2’s Christian Jennings learned Sean Edwards-Tuggle was recently arrested on suspicion aggravated assault a few months ago in December. Now he’s wanted again, this time for murder.
Detectives said the shooting happened after an argument of some kind, and police say the suspect grabbed a gun and shot and killed his own 44-year-old Christopher Grier. By the time officers arrived at the home on Grove Lake Street in Loganville, Grier was dead.
“We don’t know exactly where he’s at. We don’t know if he has any ties outside Gwinnett County or even outside the state of Georgia,” said Gwinnett County Cpl. Michele Pihera.
Several neighbors said they heard the gunshots around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, so a lot of families were outside barbecuing for the holiday.
TRENDING STORIES:
“I’m hoping they find him and get his side of the story because there’s always two sides of everything,” said one neighbor. “You think you know people and you think you know what goes on in their house but you really don’t.”
If you spot Tuggle, you’re asked to call 911. You could receive a reward.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}