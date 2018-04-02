  • Suspect wanted in stepfather killing was recently arrested for assault

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a man they said shot and killed his stepfather during an Easter family gathering.

    Channel 2’s Christian Jennings learned Sean Edwards-Tuggle was recently arrested on suspicion aggravated assault a few months ago in December. Now he’s wanted again, this time for murder. 

    Detectives said the shooting happened after an argument of some kind, and police say the suspect grabbed a gun and shot and killed his own 44-year-old Christopher Grier. By the time officers arrived at the home on Grove Lake Street in Loganville, Grier was dead.

    “We don’t know exactly where he’s at. We don’t know if he has any ties outside Gwinnett County or even outside the state of Georgia,” said Gwinnett County Cpl. Michele Pihera.

    Several neighbors said they heard the gunshots around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, so a lot of families were outside barbecuing for the holiday.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    “I’m hoping they find him and get his side of the story because there’s always two sides of everything,” said one neighbor. “You think you know people and you think you know what goes on in their house but you really don’t.”

    If you spot Tuggle, you’re asked to call 911. You could receive a reward.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect wanted in stepfather killing was recently arrested for assault

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toddler gunned down in drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community steps up to help teacher left homeless after tornado

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Several moving cars damaged by teen vandal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - 50th anniversary of his assassination