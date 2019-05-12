Suspect stole shotgun before he was shot by officer, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police shot a suspect outside a store in DeKalb County.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the man who was hurt broke into someon's home and took a shotgun.
It happened on Sunday morning on West Stone Mountain Road in Stone Mountain.
Police say the people inside the home woke up to seeing the suspect, Mark Freeman, leaving the house with the shotgun.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden explains how authorities caught up with him, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}