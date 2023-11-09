Suspect steals truck, drives the wrong way down highway to get away from Georgia deputies

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — One person was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase along a highway in Habersham County.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, deputies tried to stop a Ford F-350 crew-cab dually pickup truck that was driving recklessly.

According to officials, the suspect was driving in the wrong direction on Ga. 365 and failed to stop for deputies who tried to box the truck in.

After the driver drove away, deputies used the PIT maneuver to stop the chase at Jess Kinney Road just before Tom Arrendale Interchange.

Tom Arrendale Interchange is the same area where Monday’s day-long search for an armed and dangerous man who was arrested after leading Georgia State Patrol on a chase.

Authorities said this is the second stolen vehicle out of the Atlanta area since 4 a.m. Thursday. Both incidents ended in arrests with no injuries.

The driver’s age and identity have not yet been released.

Per protocol, GSP is investigating the incident resulting from the PIT maneuver.

