Suspect shot after throwing machete at Georgia officers

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is recovering in the hospital after being shot by police early Tuesday morning.

LaGrange police say officers spotted Cody Porter, who is known to have several warrants for his arrest, walking on Laurel Lane just after midnight, so they tried to stop him.

When Porter ran off, he had a machete with him and kept reaching for his waistband saying he was going to shoot the officers.

Police tried to use their Taser and Bola Wrap on Porter, but neither stopped him and he refused to put down his machete.

They say some of the officers even tried to negotiate with him, but were unsuccessful.

At the same moment that Porter threw his machete at officers, one of them shot him in the leg.

The machete landed in a ditch 47 feet away, police said.

Porter was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.

None of the officers were hurt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the officer-involved shooting.

